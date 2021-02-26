5-Star QB Prospect Ty Simpson Commits to Alabama over Clemson, More

Source: 247Sports

Coming off of an undefeated season and a national title in 2020, the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting class.

Per Mike Rodak of AL.com, Simpson announced his decision to play for the Crimson Tide instead of Clemson, LSU, Tennessee and Mississippi.

"It's very exciting to play with some of the best and be coached by some of the best and being able to be NFL ready is all I can ask for in a school," Simpson said.

Simpson is a 5-star prospect, the third-ranked pro-style quarterback and the No. 27 overall player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote this scouting report for Simpson:

"Won't wow you with his arm strength but it's functional and he can make all the throws on the field. Natural feel in the pocket. Senses pressure and does a great job in scramble situations. Keeps eyes down the field and can make a big throw downfield or just take off and run for plus yards. Creative in how he gets the ball out. Can throw from different arm angles and is just as dangerous outside the pocket as he is inside of it. Shows poise and toughness."

Simpson told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports on Wednesday that he was "50-50" trying to decide between Alabama and Clemson.

Both programs have done an outstanding job of developing quarterbacks, but Alabama ultimately won out in the battle between the two superpowers.

Simpson will be following in the footsteps of recent successful players like Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. He is going to have high expectations playing for one of the best teams in the nation, but the Crimson Tide always do a good job of surrounding their quarterbacks with elite talent.

Alabama defeated Notre Dame and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff to complete a 13-0 season and win its 18th national title.