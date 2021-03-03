Every NFL Team's Weakest Link Heading into 2021 Free Agency

0 of 32

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

We're getting closer to the biggest shopping day on the NFL calendar. On March 17 at 4 p.m. ET, free agency will open. Players can sign on the dotted line. Teams can start doling out big contracts. There will be a flurry of activity (that actually begins with the "legal tampering" period March 15).

This year's free-agency period will be unlike any in recent memory. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL's revenue is down—and with it the expected salary cap. For the first time in years, the cap will likely be smaller in 2021 than it was the season before. That financial crunch has hit some teams hard. Eleven clubs sit above an estimated $180.5 million cap, which won't make adding free agents any easier.

Regardless of whether a team is swimming in cap space like the Jacksonville Jaguars or up against it in the worst way like the New Orleans Saints, every franchise has one need that towers above the rest. A weakest link that must be addressed.

For some, it's the offensive line. Others need pass-rush help. Others need a quarterback.

All are detailed here.