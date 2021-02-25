Mike Tyson Slams Hulu for Developing Limited Series About His Life

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Boxer Mike Tyson called a miniseries from Hulu about his life "cultural misappropriation" and criticized the streaming service for announcing its plans during Black History Month.

The Associated Press noted Hulu announced Thursday that its eight-episode series titled "Iron Mike" will delve into the "wild, tragic and controversial life and career" of Tyson. It is being created by the makers of the movie, I, Tonya, which starred Margot Robbie as controversial figure skater Tonya Harding.

Tyson responded on his Instagram page:

"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn't be more inappropriate or tone deaf. #boycotthulu #corporategreed"

Tyson was one of the most feared boxers in history and finished his career with a 50-6-0 record and 44 knockouts. He was known for his power and intimidating presence in the ring and was one of the most famous athletes of his generation.

He recently fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight that ended with the judges deeming it a draw.

Tyson was found guilty of rape in a 1992 verdict and sentenced to six years in prison. He served three.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tyson said an "authorized story" of his life is "in development and will be announced in coming days."