    NFL Trade Rumors: Isaiah Wilson Shopped by Titans, Was 2020 1st-Round Pick

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 25, 2021
    Alerted 55m ago in the B/R App

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson waits for his turn to run a drill during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    The Tennessee Titans appear ready to move on from offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson only a year after drafting him No. 29 overall.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans have shopped the Georgia alum and remain open to moving him this offseason. 

    Wilson played just one game—and three total snaps—in his rookie season after a number of issues interrupted his pro debut. 

    The 22-year-old was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice before October and arrested for driving under the influence in early September. Wilson was then suspended for violating team rules in December and subsequently placed on the reserve/non-football illness list, ending his first year in the NFL. 

    In a press conference at the end of the season, Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson questioned Wilson's professionalism and preparedness for life in the league, leading Wilson to tweet—then delete—a post saying he was "done" as a Titan.

    "He is going to have to make a determination on if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football," Robinson said. "And that is going to be on him."

    Considering the Titans won the AFC South without Wilson on the offensive line in 2020, it makes sense the club would look at what it could get in return for the former Bulldogs star. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Tennessee doesn't expect a large return if it's able to move him, with late-round picks a likely asking price. 

     

    Related

      Titans Cut Breon Borders and Chris Milton, Sign Jullian Taylor

      Titans Cut Breon Borders and Chris Milton, Sign Jullian Taylor
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Titans Cut Breon Borders and Chris Milton, Sign Jullian Taylor

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Cam Has ‘No Hard Feelings’

      Newton gives his perspective on his viral interaction with high school camper 🎥

      Cam Has ‘No Hard Feelings’
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cam Has ‘No Hard Feelings’

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Titans Shopping Isaiah Wilson

      2020 1st-round OL is on the trade block after rough rookie season (Rapoport)

      Titans Shopping Isaiah Wilson
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Titans Shopping Isaiah Wilson

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Teams Leaving the Texans Deshaun Trade Offers on Voicemail 😅

      Teams Leaving the Texans Deshaun Trade Offers on Voicemail 😅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Teams Leaving the Texans Deshaun Trade Offers on Voicemail 😅

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report