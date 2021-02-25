NFL Trade Rumors: Isaiah Wilson Shopped by Titans, Was 2020 1st-Round Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans appear ready to move on from offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson only a year after drafting him No. 29 overall.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Titans have shopped the Georgia alum and remain open to moving him this offseason.

Wilson played just one game—and three total snaps—in his rookie season after a number of issues interrupted his pro debut.

The 22-year-old was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice before October and arrested for driving under the influence in early September. Wilson was then suspended for violating team rules in December and subsequently placed on the reserve/non-football illness list, ending his first year in the NFL.

In a press conference at the end of the season, Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson questioned Wilson's professionalism and preparedness for life in the league, leading Wilson to tweet—then delete—a post saying he was "done" as a Titan.

"He is going to have to make a determination on if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football," Robinson said. "And that is going to be on him."

Considering the Titans won the AFC South without Wilson on the offensive line in 2020, it makes sense the club would look at what it could get in return for the former Bulldogs star.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Tennessee doesn't expect a large return if it's able to move him, with late-round picks a likely asking price.