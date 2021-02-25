Report: Ravens OL Orlando Brown's Representatives Exploring Trade Possibilities

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The representatives for Orlando Brown have reportedly begun contacting teams in an attempt to resolve the disgruntled offensive tackle's desire to leave the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Ravens are aware of Brown's desire to be traded in order to become a full-time left tackle.

Brown played left tackle during the 2020 season in place of an injured Ronnie Stanley but played right tackle his first two seasons. A Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons, Brown tweeted, "I'm a LEFT tackle" last month as a seeming precursor to the trade request.

The Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year, $98.8 million extension in October before his season-ending ankle injury, and his return makes Brown the odd man out.

Finances likely play a motivating role in Brown's desire to be a left tackle. Ten left tackles have total contractual value of more than $60 million, versus only two right tackles; left tackles are more highly valued because they protect most quarterbacks' blind sides. While Brown would likely become the highest-paid right tackle in football at the end of his contract, the top end of his earning potential will come from switching sides.



Pro Football Focus gave Brown a 76.4 grade for 2020, showing he's more than capable of playing the position. However, the Ravens will likely want a significant trade return, which could scare off some suitors.