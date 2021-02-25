Deshaun Watson Trade Offers Reportedly Being Left by Teams on Texans' Voicemail

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans aren't budging on their refusal to listen to trade offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but that hasn't stopped teams from reaching out.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, teams have left voicemails for the team with trade offers involving the disgruntled star.

Watson reportedly requested a trade from the organization in January, months after he signed a four-year, $160 million extension.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Thursday that Watson met with new head coach David Culley last Friday to tell him that "he has no intention of suiting up for the team again."

At the end of January, when he was introduced as the replacement for Bill O'Brien, Culley said he planned on Watson being on the team in the upcoming season, per Graziano.

Watson's anger with the franchise stemmed from the way they handled the hiring of Nick Caserio as general manager at the start of the new year, according to Schefter. The three-time Pro Bowler was reportedly told he would be able to have a say in the hiring process, but they never checked in on his proposed candidates and did not tell him they had selected Caserio before the team's announcement.

If Houston doesn't follow through with his trade request, Watson would be fined for skipping out on mandatory activities or training camp. On the other hand, moving on from the star quarterback would cost the Texans $21.6 million in dead-cap money, per Graziano.

On the trade market, Watson is sure to be a major asset. The 25-year-old is coming off a career season (4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions—all personal bests), and he is due just $10.54 million in base salary for the upcoming season, making him a reliable option for teams that have little wiggle room on the payroll.