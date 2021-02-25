Will Fuller V Rumors: Texans Don't Plan to Franchise-Tag WR Before Free Agency

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Will Fuller V's time in Houston could be coming to an end.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the wideout "is considered unlikely" to stay with the Texans unless they use the franchise tag on him, something the team does not plan to do.

Fuller has played all five years of his NFL career with the Texans, who drafted him with the No. 21 pick out of Notre Dame in 2016.

Houston has until March 9 to use the franchise tag.

Fuller appeared in 11 games for the Texans in 2020, setting career highs with 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns.

According to Wilson, the Texans spoke with the Green Bay Packers about Fuller before the trade deadline in November and were looking for a second-round pick, but the Packers wouldn't offer more than a fourth-rounder.

"To be honest, it really sucked being shopped around like that," Fuller told reporters after the deadline. "Giving this organization my all and coming to work every day, I'm a very unselfish player and do everything they asked. To be shopped around, I did feel a certain type of way."

Wherever Fuller lands, he'll miss the first game of the year to complete a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He said it was a mistake and that the substances in question were prescribed by a medical professional.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Fuller moves on, it's likely Brandin Cooks will see an increased workload at wide receiver for Houston. In his first season with the Texans, Cooks posted 1,150 yards and six touchdowns on 81 receptions with over 140 yards in each of his last two outings.