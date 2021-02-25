    Charley Casserly 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Justin Fields Falls Out of Top 20 Picks

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passes against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Former NFL general manager Charley Casserly's latest mock draft could come as a surprise to many, including Justin Fields.

    The NFL Network analyst has the Ohio State prospect dropping all the way to No. 24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in his latest mock draft, something even Casserly describes as a "stunning turn of events."

    Fields is the fourth quarterback off the board in Casserly's mock behind Trevor Lawrence (No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars), Zach Wilson (No. 2, New York Jets) and Trey Lance (No. 4, Carolina Panthers via trade). Almost equally surprising is the absence of Alabama's Mac Jones, who is widely regarded as a first-round lock.

              

