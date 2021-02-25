    Kyle Lowry Trade Rumors: 76ers, Heat, Clippers Linked; PG 'Would Like' PHI

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is reportedly generating interest from the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

    Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that Lowry, a Philadelphia native, "would like" a move to his hometown Sixers, and a source told Pompey the sides "might be able to get something done."

    The Raptors told Lowry they'd be willing to trade him to his preferred destination as a "reward" for his loyalty to the franchise for so long, but they would still want a fair-market offer from Philly, per Pompey.

    He's enjoying another strong season, averaging 18 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds across 26 appearances, but Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference with a lackluster 16-17 record.

    The uncertainty about whether the Raptors can seriously contend this year combined with the fact Lowry's contract runs out after the 2020-21 season makes him a trade candidate. The front office would likely want to get some value in return rather than allow him to hit the open market in the summer.

    Toronto is expected to seek "some picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts" in a trade, per Pompey.

    Lowry would be an ideal fit in the Sixers' starting lineup alongside Ben Simmons in the backcourt. The duo would split ball-handling responsibilities, and the six-time All-Star would provide the outside shooting Simmons doesn't on the perimeter.

    It's the type of move that would further solidify Philadelphia as a chief contender in the East. It currently owns the best record in the conference at 21-11, though the Brooklyn Nets (21-12) have been surging since the blockbuster acquisition of James Harden to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

    The Sixers may want to respond with their own high-profile acquisition before the deadline, and Lowry would fit the bill, but so far there's nothing to indicate a trade is imminent.

