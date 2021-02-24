Megan Rapinoe, USA Capture 2021 SheBelieves Cup Title with Win vs. Argentina

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

For the second year in a row, the United States claimed the SheBelieves Cup.

After dominating Argentina, 6-0, on Tuesday, the U.S. women's national team captured the trophy over Argentina, Brazil and Canada following a sweep of the field.

Megan Rapinoe scored in the 16th minute, her second goal in as many games, giving the USWNT a 1-0 advantage and opening the floodgates.

The opening goal helped her become the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

The group highlighted its depth by making all of the allotted six substitutions, using five different scorers to build and then maintain a six-goal lead. They also chose to highlight their defensive options, giving Jane Campbell the start in net, her first of the tournament.

Almost immediately after Rapinoe's first goal, she put some distance between the U.S. and Argentina when she put away a ball from Carli Lloyd to double the lead.

Lloyd got in on the scoring fun when she buried one in the 35th minute, six minutes before Kristie Mewis added a fourth.

The onslaught calmed in the second half, with the 4-0 scoreline sticking until Alex Morgan found the back of the net in the 83rd minute. The goal, her 108th in international play, moved her up into sole possession of fifth place on the USWNT all-time leaderboard.

Christen Press capped the scoring with a header in the 88th minute, her 11th goal in 14 games.

Argentina was playing without one of its most dominant players, midfielder Lorena Benitez, who was diagnosed with a torn ACL after she was stretchered off during her team's 1-0 loss to Canada. Her absence showed as her team only managed 32 percent possession and failed to get a shot on target.



The U.S. opened the tournament with a 1-0 defeat of Canada on Thursday, then went on to upend Brazil, 2-0, on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle earned the 2021 SheBelieves Cup MVP after a strong showing throughout the tournament:

With the win in hand, the USWNT extended its unbeaten streak to 37 games, made up of 34 victories and three ties. The group hasn't lost in its last 53 games in the United States.