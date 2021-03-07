Young Bucks Beat Chris Jericho, MJF; Retain AEW Tag Team Titles at Revolution

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

The Young Bucks beat Inner Circle members Chris Jericho and MJF at Revolution on Sunday to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Jericho and MJF pushed the Bucks to their limit, but the champions eventually landed the Meltzer Driver on Jericho for the victory.

Sunday's match came about when a tag team Battle Royal was held on the Feb. 3 edition of Dynamite, with the winners earning an opportunity to challenge for the AEW world tag team titles on pay-per-view.

Jericho outlasted the rest of the field to win the match for his team, giving himself and MJF their first crack at the championships as a team.

Winning the Battle Royal came on the heels of some turmoil within The Inner Circle, as there was a match to determine which two competitors would comprise the official tag team of the group.

Ultimately, Jericho and MJF won over the teams of Santana and Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager, which resulted in some bad blood among those who still weren't sold on MJF as a member of the group.

Tensions were so high that Guevara left the stable, putting it on some shaky ground entering Revolution.

As for The Young Bucks, they have been dealing with a strange situation in their own right with regard to their relationship with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

While Omega, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson maintained they were friends with the Bucks, their actions begged to differ at times.

Most notably, The Inner Circle attacked Nick and Matt Jackson after a successful title defense against Santana and Ortiz on Feb. 17, but Don Callis prevented Omega from making the save and seemed to purposely hold up The Good Brothers before they finally ran off their rivals.

Jericho and MJF made life even more miserable for The Young Bucks the following week when they attacked and bloodied the Jackson brothers' father.

The Bucks had even more incentive to beat Jericho and MJF at Revolution after they made it personal, and that fuel allowed them to leave Revolution with their title reign intact.

