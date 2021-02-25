Throwback Thursday: Looking Back at WWE's No Way Out 2001 PPV

8 of 8

Every era in pro wrestling is a reflection of that time period in society. The early 2000s was a time when pop culture was all about being in your face and creating controversy. There is an old saying in broadcast news, "If it bleeds, it leads." It refers to how people are more attracted to segments involving violence than they are to feel-good stories. That is also true in pro wrestling.

This event showcases how much about WWE and pro wrestling has changed over the past 20 years. Some things have gotten better, others have gotten worse and the overall presentation has evolved in many ways. WWE PPVs used to be more like a rock concert than the Super Bowl.

This PPV had some great action, but it didn't have a ton of variety. Every match was based on a grudge and had a lot of brawling. A few people mixed in some technical offense, but most of what we saw was about carnage and personal vendettas.

It's hard not to notice how a lot of the big stars from this event had more mainstream appeal than most of today's Superstars. WWE had a treasure trove of main event talent at its disposal in 2001, and it's amazing to think about how they were all huge names at the same time. WWE would kill to have that kind of drawing power today.

Almost every person featured on this PPV is a legend in some way. Whether you loved Raven and the Dudleys in ECW, Austin and Rock in their endless rivalry, Stratus and McMahon for their soap opera drama or the wrestling wizardry of Angle and Guerrero, this show had something for you.

Unfortunately, this event is also a painful reminder of how poorly women were treated in this industry for so long. It's still an ongoing battle, but today's performers are making big strides because the previous generation worked through a lot of bad writing and booking to keep the division alive.

If you look at the '90s, WWE's women's division consisted of a handful of wrestlers, and its WCW counterpart was non-existent. The Attitude Era brought a lot of new faces into both companies, but they were rarely given anything substantial to do. Stars like Lita, Stratus and Molly Holly found ways to shine, but there were a lot of talented performers who have been forgotten by time because they were underutilized.

The Rock becoming the first six-time WWE champion was not made into a big deal, but it should have been. In an industry dominated by white men, a pro wrestler with Black and Samoan heritage became one of the biggest celebrities in the world. He was mainstream before his movie career took off, and he has continued to be one of the most magnetic personalities in and out of the ring because he appeals to every demographic. He was breaking records and boundaries at the same time.

No Way Out 2001 had its highs and lows, which makes it a lot like most of today's pro wrestling events. Two decades is a long time, but for fans who watched this show live, it probably feels like yesterday because so many of the people involved remain in the industry or have only recently retired. If you are looking to fill three hours, this show is worth revisiting.