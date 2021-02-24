Tom Brady Rumors: Bucs' Contract Extension Likely After Super Bowl 55 Win

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Less than 12 months after signing a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady could be looking to extend his stay with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a new deal between Brady and the Bucs is "probably" going to happen in order to ease the team's cap situation and help retain some of its key free agents:

The Buccaneers haven't been shy about stating their desire to keep Brady beyond the two years that he originally signed for last March.

General manager Jason Licht said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show that a Brady extension this offseason is "a possibility."



Tampa is currently looking at Chris Godwin, Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Ndamukong Suh, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown among its notable players being eligible for free agency.

Rapoport reported on Monday that Godwin is likely to receive the franchise tag if the Bucs can't sign him to a long-term deal.

Spotrac projects that Tampa Bay currently has $28.16 million in salary-cap space available this offseason with all of those pending free agents off the books. Brady has the highest 2021 cap hit on the team at $28.375 million.

Brady's first season in Tampa was a resounding success for both parties. The 43-year-old threw for 4,633 yard and 40 touchdowns during the regular season. He was named MVP of Super Bowl LV after going 21-of-29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-9 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.