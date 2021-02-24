    Raiders Rumors: Marcus Mariota's Trade Market Has 'Dried Up' Before Free Agency

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The trade market for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly gone cold.

    The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that "Mariota had an active trade market as of last week. Sounds like that is dried up for a couple of different reasons."

                             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

