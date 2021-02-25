ONE Championship Fists of Fury: How to Watch, Stream Info and Top Headlines

ONE Championship

ONE: Fists of Fury is this Friday, and it's loaded with compelling matches.

Headlining Fists of Fury is Ilias Ennahachi defending his flyweight kickboxing world championship against Superlek Kiatmoo9. The card also includes Rodtang Jitmuangnon making his kickboxing debut, Giorgio Petrosyan returning to the circle for the first time since 2019 and the professional debut of 16-year-old Victoria Lee.

Here's the full card, top headlines and how to watch Fists of Fury.

Where and How to Watch

ONE: Fists of Fury will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Those in the U.S. can watch the event for free on B/R Live and the B/R app.

Full Card

Ilias Ennahachi (36-3) vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 (125-28-2)

Giorgio Petrosyan (103-2-2) vs. Davit Kiria (35-17)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (265-42-10) vs. Tagir Khalilov (27-7-2)

Hiroki Akimoto (23-1) vs. Zhang Chenglong (50-14-1)

Wondergirl Fairtex (35-16-2) vs. Jackie Buntan (20-5)

Victoria Lee (0-0) vs. Sunisa Srisen (4-1)

Top Headlines

Victoria Lee makes her pro debut

It's rare for a 16-year-old to make a professional debut with a promotion as big as ONE, but that's exactly what Lee will be doing as she takes on a 4-1 Srisen who's coming off her first win at ONE. Lee is the younger sister of champions Angela and Christian Lee and is an amateur world champion in MMA, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Let's see what she can do under the brightest lights of her young career.

Rodtang makes his kickboxing debut

Rodtang's success in muay thai is undeniable as ONE's flyweight world champion with a perfect 8-0 record at the promotion. Now he'll challenge himself in another sport as he transitions to kickboxing and takes on Khalilov. Rodtang will eye Ennahachi's title with a win and it's no coincidence their matches are on the same card. The Thai may have a front row seat to the main event as a top contender to the flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Petrosyan eyes title shot with win

Petrosyan, arguably the best pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world, returns to ONE for the first time in 16 months to take on Davit Kiria.

With a 5-0 record at the promotion and a world grand prix title under his belt, one more win would almost certainly earn The Doctor a shot at the vacant featherweight kickboxing title.