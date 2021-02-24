Antoine Winfield Jr. Matches Fine for Tyreek Hill Taunt, Donates to Tampa School

Antoine Winfield Jr. Matches Fine for Tyreek Hill Taunt, Donates to Tampa SchoolFebruary 24, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is turning his fine for taunting Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl LV into a positive.
The NFL announced Feb. 13 that Winfield was fined $7,815 for flashing the peace sign to Hill in the fourth quarter of the Bucs' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Winfield has matched the amount he was fined in a donation to the Hillsborough Education Foundation, which works with the Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program at Young Middle School in Tampa.
Schefter added that the Buccaneers Foundation is also contributing $7,815 to the program for a total donation of $15,630.
The Chiefs wideout puts up the peace sign when he gets behind the defense for a long touchdown, as Hill did twice in the first quarter against the Bucs in a 27-24 Week 12 win.
Winfield made the gesture in response to Hill's burning of Tampa's secondary in that regular-season game.
