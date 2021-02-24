Antoine Winfield Jr. Matches Fine for Tyreek Hill Taunt, Donates to Tampa School

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is turning his fine for taunting Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl LV into a positive.

The NFL announced Feb. 13 that Winfield was fined $7,815 for flashing the peace sign to Hill in the fourth quarter of the Bucs' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Winfield has matched the amount he was fined in a donation to the Hillsborough Education Foundation, which works with the Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program at Young Middle School in Tampa.

Schefter added that the Buccaneers Foundation is also contributing $7,815 to the program for a total donation of $15,630.

The Chiefs wideout puts up the peace sign when he gets behind the defense for a long touchdown, as Hill did twice in the first quarter against the Bucs in a 27-24 Week 12 win.

Winfield made the gesture in response to Hill's burning of Tampa's secondary in that regular-season game.