Tyson Fury Talks Anthony Joshua, Says He's Determined to Fight Twice in 2021

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury intends to fight twice in 2021, though he's unsure if a bout with Anthony Joshua will materialize this year.

Speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Fury provided an update on his plans with Top Rank boxing for the year:

"If that fight [with Joshua] doesn't happen this summer, it's got to happen sooner or later. But Top Rank has to give me two fights this year. I will fight two times on [Top Rank's network partner] ESPN. I don't care who it is. If it's not Joshua, we're looking to fight in April or early May, and the end of the year. If it is Joshua, then June and the end of the year. Bang, bang. So, 2021 is looking bright."

Fury's most recent fight was a seventh-round TKO win over Deontay Wilder on Feb. 22, 2020. The Bronze Bomber activated his rematch clause for a third fight, but no deal ever materialized between the two parties.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum told Marc Gatford of Betway Insider that Wilder's rights for a third fight with Fury expired last October.

"The contract says Wilder's rights ran out at the end of October and I really believe that contract displays clearly that Wilder does not have a claim for a third fight," Arum said. "Wilder had some surgery but that was taken care of in the contract, a 90-day delay from the date of the proposed rematch in July — and that has ran out."

Fury called the situation "just a big mess up" because it means that he may end up going 18 months between fights. The Gypsy King is currently planning to fight in April or May or "looking at maybe June if this Joshua fight happens."

Joshua retained the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12.

Since having his boxing license reinstated in January 2018, Fury has gone 5-0-1 in six fights. The 32-year-old is unbeaten in 31 career fights.