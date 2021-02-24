Tiger Woods Receives Well Wishes in Sand Art Outside St. Andrews Links

TED S. WARREN/Associated Press

A sand artist designed an elaborate tribute to Tiger Woods outside of St Andrews Links following his single-car crash Tuesday:

Woods' team confirmed on Twitter the 15-time major winner was "awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room" after undergoing surgery following the crash. He suffered significant injuries to his right leg, including "open fractures" to his tibia and fibula.

The 45-year-old is a three-time winner of The Open Championship, with two of those triumphs coming on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

In 2000, Woods delivered one of the most dominant performances in the tournament's illustrious history, finishing eight shots ahead of Thomas Bjorn and Ernie Els. The victory also gave him a career Grand Slam, making him one of five golfers to achieve the feat in the modern era.