    Bulls' Zach LaVine Surprised by Friends, Family on Video After All-Star Game Bid

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021

    Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bulls made Zach LaVine's first All-Star Game selection a memorable moment for the 25-year-old.

    After LaVine was named a reserve on the Eastern Conference squad, the Bulls gathered members of his family and friends on a Zoom call to congratulate him on his selection:

    When the NBA All-Star Game was held in Chicago last year, there was hope in the Bulls organization that LaVine would make the squad as the hometown representative. The UCLA alum had the stats to warrant inclusion with 25.5 points per game but was ultimately left off the roster. 

    LaVine has continued to progress as a scorer this season, making it impossible to keep him from playing in the NBA's midseason exhibition. He is averaging a career-high 28.6 points per game on 51.8 percent shooting and a 43.4 percent success rate from three-point range. 

    Thanks to LaVine's dynamic scoring ability, the Bulls are on the fringes of playoff contention with a 14-16 record. They currently own the No. 8 seed in the east and are showing signs of progress in their rebuilding effort. 

    LaVine is the first Bulls player named to the All-Star team since Jimmy Butler during the 2016-17 season. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Bulls surprise Zach LaVine with family Zoom call to celebrate All-Star selection

      Bulls surprise Zach LaVine with family Zoom call to celebrate All-Star selection
      Chicago Bulls logo
      Chicago Bulls

      Bulls surprise Zach LaVine with family Zoom call to celebrate All-Star selection

      Rick Tarsitano
      via WGN-TV

      Is Anyone Actually Scared of the Jazz?

      Why execs have doubts about NBA's 'best' team 📲

      Is Anyone Actually Scared of the Jazz?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Is Anyone Actually Scared of the Jazz?

      A. Sherrod Blakely
      via Bleacher Report

      LaVine’s Adidas Shoe Just Dropped in China

      LaVine’s Adidas Shoe Just Dropped in China
      Chicago Bulls logo
      Chicago Bulls

      LaVine’s Adidas Shoe Just Dropped in China

      Z P
      via ChiCitySports.com Chicago Sports Blog & Forum

      League to Release 2nd-Half Regular-Season Slate Later Today

      League to Release 2nd-Half Regular-Season Slate Later Today
      NBA logo
      NBA

      League to Release 2nd-Half Regular-Season Slate Later Today

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report