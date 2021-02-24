Bulls' Zach LaVine Surprised by Friends, Family on Video After All-Star Game Bid

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls made Zach LaVine's first All-Star Game selection a memorable moment for the 25-year-old.

After LaVine was named a reserve on the Eastern Conference squad, the Bulls gathered members of his family and friends on a Zoom call to congratulate him on his selection:

When the NBA All-Star Game was held in Chicago last year, there was hope in the Bulls organization that LaVine would make the squad as the hometown representative. The UCLA alum had the stats to warrant inclusion with 25.5 points per game but was ultimately left off the roster.

LaVine has continued to progress as a scorer this season, making it impossible to keep him from playing in the NBA's midseason exhibition. He is averaging a career-high 28.6 points per game on 51.8 percent shooting and a 43.4 percent success rate from three-point range.

Thanks to LaVine's dynamic scoring ability, the Bulls are on the fringes of playoff contention with a 14-16 record. They currently own the No. 8 seed in the east and are showing signs of progress in their rebuilding effort.

LaVine is the first Bulls player named to the All-Star team since Jimmy Butler during the 2016-17 season.