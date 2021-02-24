Jake Paul Impersonates McGregor, Khabib, Askren, White, Nate Diaz in NSFW Video

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

YouTube star Jake Paul is doing his best to put himself on the radar of the biggest fighters in the world of mixed martial arts.

In a video posted on Twitter, Paul impersonates UFC President Dana White and stars Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz (warning: contains vulgar language):

Paul is building hype for his April 17 boxing match against former Olympic wrestler and MMA star Ben Askren, as the controversial internet personality is aware of how the fight game works.

McGregor, Nurmagomedov and Diaz are three of the biggest draws in mixed martial arts. White is a promoter who has shown in the past he will give fighters with a name an opportunity if it can draw money. Former WWE champion CM Punk was signed for three years before he got two UFC fights.

Paul is currently in the early stages of his boxing career. His upcoming bout with Askren will be his third professional fight after wins last year over fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

If the 24-year-old can beat Askren, it's not unreasonable to think that White might give him a chance to compete inside the Octagon.