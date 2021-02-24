Packers' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Before the Green Bay Packers make additions to their roster this offseason, they need to open up salary-cap space.

Green Bay already started the process through the releases of Christian Kirksey and Rick Wagner, which saved the team around $10 million.

The Packers still have to get under the projected salary cap of $180 million through more cuts or by restructuring contracts.

Aaron Rodgers is the top candidate for a rearrangement of his deal since he is the top earner on the Green Bay roster.

Once the Packers get their cap situation figured out, they need to bring in more help for Rodgers on the offensive line and at wide receiver.

Defensively, Green Bay needs to make some upgrades to its pass rush, and the natural link has already been made to signing Wisconsin native and Wisconsin alumnus J.J. Watt. Even if they do not land Watt, the Packers could still become more effective off the edge.