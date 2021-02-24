    Tiger Woods Awake, Responsive After Emergency Surgery on Leg After Crash

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
    Ryan Kang/Associated Press

    Tiger Woods' official Twitter account released a message providing an update on the legendary golfer's health following Tuesday's single-car crash that left him hospitalized.

    The announcement thanked those who offered their support and explained that Woods underwent surgery on his right leg for fractures to the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones, as well as injuries to his foot and ankle.

    "He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in the hospital room," the message read. "Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding."

    Amir Vera of CNN provided more details about the crash, noting the SUV the golfer was driving crossed a median, went across multiple lanes, hit a curb and then a tree, and then landed on its side. Rescue crews extricated him from the vehicle and took him to the hospital with the non-life-threatening injuries.

    Woods was conscious and alert during the rescue.

    Traffic investigators are investigating the cause of the crash, which is something they said could take weeks.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Many in the sports world, including his fellow golfers, offered public support following the crash.

    Woods is one of the best golfers in the sport's history and is a 15-time major champion.

    Related

      Statement Released on Tiger

      Tiger Woods' foundation gives update on his condition: 'He is currently awake, responsive and recovering' following surgery

      Statement Released on Tiger
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Statement Released on Tiger

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Tiger Has 2 Leg Fractures

      Tiger Woods suffered two leg fractures and a shattered ankle in car crash this morning

      Report: Tiger Has 2 Leg Fractures
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Report: Tiger Has 2 Leg Fractures

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      'Oh God, What Now?': Woods' Crash Adds Cruel Twist to Unreal Saga

      After completing his incredible comeback two years earlier, Woods shows no battle is ever fully complete.

      'Oh God, What Now?': Woods' Crash Adds Cruel Twist to Unreal Saga
      Golf logo
      Golf

      'Oh God, What Now?': Woods' Crash Adds Cruel Twist to Unreal Saga

      GolfDigest.com
      via GolfDigest.com

      PGA Tour Makes Changes to Playoff Format

      PGA Tour Makes Changes to Playoff Format
      Golf logo
      Golf

      PGA Tour Makes Changes to Playoff Format

      GolfDigest.com
      via GolfDigest.com