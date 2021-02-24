Tiger Woods Awake, Responsive After Emergency Surgery on Leg After Crash

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' official Twitter account released a message providing an update on the legendary golfer's health following Tuesday's single-car crash that left him hospitalized.

The announcement thanked those who offered their support and explained that Woods underwent surgery on his right leg for fractures to the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones, as well as injuries to his foot and ankle.

"He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in the hospital room," the message read. "Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department. Your support and assistance has been outstanding."

Amir Vera of CNN provided more details about the crash, noting the SUV the golfer was driving crossed a median, went across multiple lanes, hit a curb and then a tree, and then landed on its side. Rescue crews extricated him from the vehicle and took him to the hospital with the non-life-threatening injuries.

Woods was conscious and alert during the rescue.

Traffic investigators are investigating the cause of the crash, which is something they said could take weeks.

Many in the sports world, including his fellow golfers, offered public support following the crash.

Woods is one of the best golfers in the sport's history and is a 15-time major champion.