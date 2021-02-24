Buccaneers' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

1 of 3

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

The Bucs could turn to youth at wide receiver with Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson backing up Mike Evans, but it would be in their best interest to keep Godwin for at least one more season.

Miller and Johnson displayed some potential throughout the title run in the 2020 season, but there may be questions surrounding the potential of either player to be a No. 2 wideout in the NFL.

Tampa Bay can bide its time in developing either player, or another young wideout it may draft, by combining Evans and Godwin again. The latter had 166 fewer receiving yards than the former, while the top wideout outscored his teammate by six in the regular season.

After Godwin, the drop-off in production was steep, with Miller being the only wideout over 500 receiving yards at 501.

Godwin told The Pat McAfee Show that he wants to get paid, but he also wants to belong in Tampa Bay (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com):

"I think I'm in the same boat as a lot of players. Like, you want to get some long-term security, you want the team to commit to you, as well. I think an extension would be ideal, but at the end of the day, if the franchise [tag] is what happens, then that's what I gotta do and then we'll revisit later. I want to be in Tampa, but at the end of the day I want to get paid too."

Tampa Bay is projected to have just over $13 million in salary-cap space, but if it can find a way to afford Godwin's franchise-tag price, it could negotiate a better deal when the cap possibly goes up next season.

Handing the franchise tag to the Penn State product would be a short-term fix for a long-term problem in finding a way to sign him to a multi-year deal, but it would at least ensure the Bucs one more year of Godwin and Evans catching balls from Tom Brady.