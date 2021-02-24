Bills' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills do not have to make too many changes to their roster this offseason, but there are a few areas that could help them close the gap on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

Buffalo is not expected to make a blockbuster trade, like it did for Stefon Diggs in 2020, but it does need to figure out its depth behind the No. 1 wide receiver.

Some of the older wideouts on the roster are on large contracts that could end early to save some salary-cap room.

Defensively, the Bills need to figure out what they are doing with free-agent linebacker Matt Milano, who may be looking to test the open market, according to AP NFL.

If Buffalo fails to retain its top linebacker from 2020, it either needs to dip into the free-agent market or utilize a draft pick to find a more affordable player in the middle of defense.