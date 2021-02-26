5 Predictions for NFL's Early Free-Agent Cycle

0 of 5

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The approach of the NFL's legal tampering window ahead of free agency means some shocking developments could be in store.

One year ago, some of the bigger stories around that time were easy to see coming, such as the Miami Dolphins making Byron Jones one of football's highest-paid cornerbacks or the Indianapolis Colts getting Philip Rivers. Others, not so much—like the Houston Texans trading DeAndre Hopkins.

This year figures to be more of the same with headliners like Dak Prescott leading heavyweight names. Some shockers will happen, and so will some more obvious deals that still register as surprising because of the sheer money involved, even during a year with a reduced salary cap.

These are five predictions for that early tampering window and official market opening this offseason.