IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from February 23

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Violent By Design's Deaner sought to put his past-life behind him in the night's opening match as he battled his cousin, Jake Something, in a Tables Match.

The uber aggressive Deaner attacked from the opening bell and dominated early until Jake turned the tide on the floor. That all changed with a blind charge into the corner that the heel sidestepped, leaving Something to crash face-first into the edge of the table.

With the table set up between the ring and guardrail, the competitors each teased crashing into it before Deaner caught his opponent with the weapon in the chest. Jake recovered and caught Deaner up top, teasing a superplex through the table on the floor.

Deaner fought him off and delivered a hair-mare, pulling Something to the mat. Back outside, the babyface teased a powerslam off the ring steps but Deaner wiggled free and Jake crashed back-first onto the stairs.

The fight spilled to the stage, where Something tried for a powerbomb but Deaner escaped and delivered a low blow. Jake recovered and caught a charging Deaner in a Black Hole Slam, driving him through the table for the win.

After the match, Moose exploded from out of nowhere and drove the victor through a table. He produced a chair and warned that if he does not get an Impact World Championship match against Rich Swann, there will not be a show tonight.

Result

Jake Something defeated Deaner

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was actually a cleverly wrestled Tables Match, with a handful of fun spots that teased either of the competitors could win at any time.

Something repeatedly had to fight from underneath to fend off defeat and he did just that, seizing a momentary opening to emerge victoriously.

The one gripe with the presentation was that, what should have felt like a monumental moment for Jake was immediately erased by Moose's involvement. Maybe this is the first hint of long-term booking and a potential showdown between the two over the world title once Moose wins it, but there's no supporting evidence.

So why not let Something have his moment, having erased the heartache and disappointment of his cousin's defection to VBD?