Phil Mickelson Expresses Support for Tiger Woods After Single-Car Crash

Phil Mickelson said he is "pulling" for Tiger Woods following the latter's single-car crash Tuesday and offered his support and prayers:

Stella Chan, Cheri Mossburg and Steve Almasy of CNN reported Woods suffered compound fractures in his legs from the crash but did not have any life-threatening injuries. The crash happened near Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, and emergency responders had to pull him from the vehicle.

The 15-time major champion was hospitalized.

Mickelson is far from the only one in the golf and sports world to react to the accident and offer support for Woods:

Mickelson was often seen as Woods' primary rival on the golf course earlier in both of their careers. Lefty has won five major championships and is one of the defining golfers from Woods' generation.

Despite any rivalry between the two players earlier in their careers, they have been quite friendly of late. That was especially the case when they participated in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning and were seen exchanging friendly barbs and joking with each other.