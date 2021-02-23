Aaron Jones Rumors: Dolphins, Packers RB Have Mutual Interest in Free Agency

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly "among the teams" that Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is "willing to consider" in free agency this offseason, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Per that report, "the interest is mutual."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

