    Aaron Jones Rumors: Dolphins, Packers RB Have Mutual Interest in Free Agency

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    The Miami Dolphins are reportedly "among the teams" that Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is "willing to consider" in free agency this offseason, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald

    Per that report, "the interest is mutual."

                               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

