Chet Holmgren, Azzi Fudd Headline 2021 McDonald's All-American Rosters

Associated Press

Chet Holmgren and Azzi Fudd, two of the top boy's and girl's high school basketball players in the country, lead this year's class of McDonald's All-Americans.

The two rosters were released in full on Tuesday afternoon:

Both the boys' and girls' teams feature 24 players, though the game will not be played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the 2021 class will be honored with a virtual celebration highlighting Ronald McDonald House Charities followed by a one-hour ESPN special on Saturday, April 3—the same day as the NCAA Final Four.

Among the players on the boys' roster, three have already committed to Michigan next year, two are headed to Duke and another two will join Kentucky. Five players, including Holmgren, are still undecided for 2021.

Oregon, Baylor, Michigan State, Tennessee, Alabama, Washington, Stanford, Ole Miss, Georgetown, Auburn and UCLA are also represented on the men's side.

A 7'1" center from Minnehaha, Minnesota, Holmgren is ranked the No. 1 player in the country by 247Sports and is considering offers from Gonzaga, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Memphis and North Carolina. National recruiting analyst Josh Gershon at 247Sports projects Holmgren as a future NBA lottery pick who compares to Anthony Davis.

Fudd, who ESPN ranked the No. 1 girl's basketball player in 2021, has already committed to UConn for 2021. She's joined on the McDonald's All-American roster by two other Huskies commits while South Carolina leads with four commits on the roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

North Carolina and Texas feature three players and Stanford and USC have commitments from two players. Notre Dame, Oregon State, Baylor, Georgia and Louisville will be represented on the team, as well.

The girls' roster does not feature any players who have yet to commit.