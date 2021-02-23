Eagles Rumors: Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance to Be Evaluated by Philly

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are keeping all of their quarterback options open after agreeing to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

On Tuesday's episode of The Dan Patrick Show, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said the Eagles will go through an evaluation process with 2021 NFL draft prospects Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance (starts at :27 mark):

Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 pick that could become a first-rounder from the Colts for Wentz.

Moving Wentz leaves Jalen Hurts as the only quarterback on Philadelphia's roster. Backup Nate Sudfeld is eligible for unrestricted free agency this offseason. Hurts started the final four games last season after replacing Wentz in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers.

Hurts threw for 1,061 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 354 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries as a runner.

Breer noted the Eagles could run things back with Hurts in 2021, but they could look to sign a veteran or draft someone.

Philadelphia owns the sixth pick in April's draft. Trevor Lawrence is the presumptive top selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fields, Wilson and Lance don't seem likely to last long after that, given the number of teams in the top 10 that could use an upgrade at quarterback.

The Eagles finished 4-11-1 last season and were last in the NFC East for the first time since 2016.