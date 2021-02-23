    Eagles Rumors: Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance to Be Evaluated by Philly

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields passes against Clemson during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles are keeping all of their quarterback options open after agreeing to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. 

    On Tuesday's episode of The Dan Patrick ShowSports Illustrated's Albert Breer said the Eagles will go through an evaluation process with 2021 NFL draft prospects Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance (starts at :27 mark):

    Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 pick that could become a first-rounder from the Colts for Wentz.

    Moving Wentz leaves Jalen Hurts as the only quarterback on Philadelphia's roster. Backup Nate Sudfeld is eligible for unrestricted free agency this offseason. Hurts started the final four games last season after replacing Wentz in Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers. 

    Hurts threw for 1,061 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 354 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries as a runner. 

    Breer noted the Eagles could run things back with Hurts in 2021, but they could look to sign a veteran or draft someone. 

    Philadelphia owns the sixth pick in April's draft. Trevor Lawrence is the presumptive top selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fields, Wilson and Lance don't seem likely to last long after that, given the number of teams in the top 10 that could use an upgrade at quarterback. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Eagles finished 4-11-1 last season and were last in the NFC East for the first time since 2016. 

    Related

      Washington Teases Name Change

      WFT launches a website touting ‘NEW NAME NEW ERA’ for 2022

      Washington Teases Name Change
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Washington Teases Name Change

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Alex Smith Says He 'Never Thought' NFL Comeback Would Actually Happen

      Alex Smith Says He 'Never Thought' NFL Comeback Would Actually Happen
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Alex Smith Says He 'Never Thought' NFL Comeback Would Actually Happen

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Suh Says His Job vs. Packers Was 'To Piss Aaron Rodgers Off'

      Suh Says His Job vs. Packers Was 'To Piss Aaron Rodgers Off'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Suh Says His Job vs. Packers Was 'To Piss Aaron Rodgers Off'

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Some Black Assistants Question Whether They Got Real Interviews for HC Jobs

      Some Black Assistants Question Whether They Got Real Interviews for HC Jobs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Some Black Assistants Question Whether They Got Real Interviews for HC Jobs

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk