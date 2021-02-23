    Chris Godwin: Bucs' Bruce Arians Will Let You Know If You're Playing Like 'S--t'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) walks off the field after warming up against the Denver Broncos before NFL football game, Sunday, Sept.. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians isn't afraid to ruffle feathers if he believes his players aren't performing up to their ability.

    Buccaneers star Chris Godwin said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that Arians would "let you know straight up, like, 'You're playing like s--t'" (Warning: tweet and video contain profanity):

    Godwin's comments don't come as a surprise. Not even Tom Brady was immune to public criticism by Arians during the 2020 season.

    The approach obviously worked. Things were looking a bit shaky for Tampa Bay when it sat at 7-5 heading into its Week 13 bye. The team then reeled off four straight wins to end the regular season before its run to a Super Bowl title.

    Coaches can obviously go too far in attempting to leave their imprint on a team. But Arians is evidence of how tough love can be productive when it's warranted.

