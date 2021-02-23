J.J. Watt's 'Mitochondria' Tweet Prompts NFL Free Agency Speculation

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Free agency conspiracy theorists are having a field day with J.J. Watt's recent tweets, believing that they have figured out where the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year will sign.

"Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell," Watt wrote in his latest tweet posted on Tuesday:



That tweet comes after Watt has posted images online of a footprint in snow and his puppies enjoying leisure time with a soccer game on the television.

A Twitter user named Tina Anderson believes all of these posts add up to suggest that Watt is going to sign with the Buffalo Bills:

Jeremy White of WGR 550 Radio in Buffalo also pointed out a connection between the word "mitochondria" and the Bills:

The Bills are among the teams that have been connected to Watt since he was released by the Houston Texans on Feb. 12.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported that same day that at a dozen teams had shown interest in signing Watt, including the Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Watt is looking to join a Super Bowl contender.

All four of the teams mentioned above as having interest made the playoffs last season. The Bills came within one win of playing in Super Bowl LV and will be bringing back most of the core that won the AFC East with a 13-3 record in 2020.

Time will tell if the internet sleuths analyzing Watt's social media activity are proven right.