Bucs' Chris Godwin on Free Agency: Goal Is to Get Paid, 'But I'm Not Stupid'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is looking forward to getting paid as a free agent this offseason, but he also doesn't intend to sacrifice long-term happiness to maximize his financial earnings.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Godwin explained his "goal obviously is to get paid," but added, "I'm not going to put myself in a situation where I'm going to be miserable for some years to come just for a couple extra dollars."



Godwin also noted a long-term extension would be "ideal," but said if the franchise tag is "what happens then that's what I got to do and then we'll revisit later."

The Bucs have several key roster decisions to make this offseason with Godwin, Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Ndamukong Suh.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Buccaneers are expected to use the franchise tag on Godwin if the two sides can't work out a long-term deal.

Per OverTheCap.com, the franchise tender for wide receivers in 2021 is projected to be worth $16.43 million. The NFL has yet to finalize the salary cap and franchise tag values for next season, but ESPN's Dan Graziano reported last week the cap floor will be no less than $180 million.

A third-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2017, Godwin has spent his entire four-year career with the organization. He recorded a career-high 1,333 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2019. The 24-year-old finished second on the team with 840 yards and seven touchdowns on 65 receptions in 2020.

Godwin caught 16 passes for 232 yards, including 110 in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, in four playoff games to help the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.