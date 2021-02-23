NASCAR Suspends Team Owner Chip Ganassi for Violating COVID-19 Rules at Daytona

Mike Carlson/Associated Press

NASCAR announced Monday that Cup Series team owner Chip Ganassi was issued a one-race suspension and fined $30,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols during Sunday's O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Officials said the punishment was in relation to Ganassi "bringing into the competition area a non-essential individual that was restricted from the footprint." He can appeal the ruling.

Barring a successful appeal, the 62-year-old Pennsylvania native will miss Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

His team's two drivers, Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain, will still be eligible to compete in the Cup Series' third race of the 2021 season.

NASCAR updated its COVID-19 protocols from last season to allow one owner and one "content person" per car at the track on race day this year.

Further specifics about Ganassi's violation weren't included in the governing body's announcement.

Chip Ganassi Racing also fields teams in IndyCar, the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Extreme E off-road series.

Ganassi will be eligible to return to the Cup Series for the March 7 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada.