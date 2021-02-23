Diego Maradona's Death Investigation Sees Doctor, Nurse Coordinator Added

Diego Maradona's Death Investigation Sees Doctor, Nurse Coordinator AddedFebruary 23, 2021
Alessandro Garofalo/Associated Press
The investigation into the Nov. 25 death of soccer legend Diego Maradona has been expanded to include a doctor and nurse coordinator.
Per ESPN's Adriana Garcia, Dr. Nancy Forlini and Medidom nurse Mariano Perroni have been added to the investigation being conducted by Argentine authorities "as they attempt to determine whether there was negligence in (Maradona's) treatment" after he underwent brain surgery.
