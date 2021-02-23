    Diego Maradona's Death Investigation Sees Doctor, Nurse Coordinator Added

    A giant portrait of Diego Armando Maradona is exposed on the stadium that was renamed after the late Argentine soccer star, in Naples, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Sampdoria. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
    Alessandro Garofalo/Associated Press

    The investigation into the Nov. 25 death of soccer legend Diego Maradona has been expanded to include a doctor and nurse coordinator. 

    Per ESPN's Adriana Garcia, Dr. Nancy Forlini and Medidom nurse Mariano Perroni have been added to the investigation being conducted by Argentine authorities "as they attempt to determine whether there was negligence in (Maradona's) treatment" after he underwent brain surgery. 

                                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

