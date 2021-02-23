Shailene Woodley Confirms Engagement to Packers' Aaron Rodgers

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wasn't kidding around when he used his MVP speech to suddenly drop the news he had become engaged.

Actress Shailene Woodley confirmed on The Tonight Show she and Rodgers have been engaged "for a while":

Rodgers collected his third MVP award during the NFL Honors event earlier this month. While accepting the trophy, he ran down some of the things that happened to him in 2020, unexpectedly announcing his engagement and including his fiancee among those he thanked:

E! Online's Lindsay Weinberg had reported Feb. 2 that Rodgers and Woodley were dating, with a source saying the couple had "kept things private and low key."

Woodley told Fallon they met while the COVID-19 pandemic was ongoing, which limited how much she was able to enjoy his exploits on the field. She has yet to see the nine-time Pro Bowler in action for herself.