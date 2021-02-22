Jackie Bradley Jr. Rumors: Brewers Pursuing Free Agent Amid Red Sox, Mets Links

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers are "in the mix" for free-agent outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., per Robert Murray of FanSided.

Bradley, a homegrown star for the Boston Red Sox who has spent all eight years of his career with the team that drafted him in the first round out of South Carolina in 2011, hit .283/.364/.450 with 22 RBI and seven home runs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

A 2016 All-Star, he won a Gold Glove Award when he helped the Red Sox to a World Series championship in 2018.

A return to Boston is still possible. According to Rob Bradford of WEEI, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said the Red Sox remain "in touch" with Bradley's agent Scott Boras.

"Obviously as the winter has gone on we haven't let that prevent us from making other moves when we've seen opportunity to add good players that fit us and that can bolster this roster but we love Jackie and we've stayed in touch with Scott on him throughout the entire winter," Bloom said.

If Bradley doesn't return to Boston, that means the outfield that helped the team to the championship is no longer on the roster. Almost a year to the day after trading another homegrown star, Mookie Betts, to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Red Sox sent Andrew Benintendi packing to the Kansas City Royals.

J.D. Martinez is still rostered, though he's spent most of his time with Boston as a designated hitter while seeing time on the grass.

Where Boston has completely revamped its outfield heading into 2021, the Brewers have theirs seemingly locked in. Milwaukee's three highest-paid players for the upcoming season are all outfielders in Lorenzo Cain, Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia.

In addition to the Brewers, the New York Mets are reportedly still in the chase for the 30-year-old. Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported last week that the team "remains a possibility."

Bradford reported the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros are also among teams that are interested, while MLB Network's Jon Heyman said there are "about a half dozen teams" pursuing him.