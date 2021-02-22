    NFL, ESPN Reportedly Face '$1 Billion Per Year' Gap in TV Rights Contract Talks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    A detail view of a ESPN Monday Night Football television camera and ESPN banner is seen on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    The NFL and ESPN apparently have some significant distance between them as they negotiate a new television rights deal.

    Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reported the gap started at roughly $1 billion annually, adding neither side seems to be willing to give any ground at the moment.

    The NFL signed a $15.2 billion deal with ESPN through the 2021 season to keep Monday Night Football on the network, extending an MNF partnership that began in 2006.

    CNBC's Alex Sherman reported Friday the NFL was looking to double the money it's receiving from its broadcasting contracts across the board. However, the league was getting some resistance from Disney, which owns ESPN:

    "NBC, CBS and Fox are likely to accept increases closer to 100% than Disney, which is currently paying much more than the three broadcast networks for its Monday Night Football package, said the people, who asked not to be named because the negotiations are private.

    "... Disney has already rejected paying anywhere close to $3.8 billion per year for its new deal, said two of the people. Disney CEO Bob Chapek alluded to pushing back on the NFL’s asking price during his company’s earnings conference call last week."

    According to Sherman, Disney is looking to add a second Monday night game and wants ABC to be in the rotation with NBC, CBS and Fox to carry the Super Bowl. Those requests, in turn, are causing the NFL to demand such a significant increase.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Days earlier, Pro Football Talk's Peter King reported ESPN "wants a stronger Monday night schedule" and that schedule flexing could be part of the equation.

    In recent years, many fans have come to see NBC's Sunday Night Football as the premier slot, in part because NBC has the ability to flex out what looks like a lackluster matchup on paper for a more intriguing contest late in the season.

    King spoke to a source who said the NFL is expected to have new contracts with all of its network partners finalized "within a month." He noted that could allow the league to have more money coming in to help offset the COVID-19-related financial losses.

    Related

      Cowboys Hope to Sign Dak

      Dallas 'optimistic' it will sign franchise QB to multiyear deal by March 9 (ESPN)

      Cowboys Hope to Sign Dak
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cowboys Hope to Sign Dak

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL, ESPN Reportedly Face '$1B Per Year' Gap in TV Rights Contract Talks

      NFL, ESPN Reportedly Face '$1B Per Year' Gap in TV Rights Contract Talks
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL, ESPN Reportedly Face '$1B Per Year' Gap in TV Rights Contract Talks

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      New 2021 NFL Mock Draft 📝

      Our updated predictions entering the pro days 📲

      New 2021 NFL Mock Draft 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New 2021 NFL Mock Draft 📝

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Tomlin Has COVID-19

      Steelers HC announces he's had 'minimal symptoms' and is away from the team facility working virtually from his home

      Mike Tomlin Has COVID-19
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mike Tomlin Has COVID-19

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report