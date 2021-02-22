Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Begin Stint as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host on April 5

"The show has been so special to me over the years. It's been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years—6:00, watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can. When the opportunity came up in 2015 I mean that was a dream come true, it really was, to be on there, to get to meet Alex was just such a special moment, and we're all obviously sad about his passing. I've said it before I think when he passed, but there's this nostalgic connection to certain figures in our life based on our childhood and where we were at and the times we had those memories, it almost makes these people feel like family, like you know them."
Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Begin Stint as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host on April 5February 23, 2021
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Jeopardy! stage.
The former Celebrity Jeopardy! champion will have his two-week run as guest host of Jeopardy! air April 5.
According to Gary Levin of USA Today, each guest host—a lineup that also includes Katie Couric and Dr. Oz as fill-ins for the late legendary host Alex Trebek—taped their 10 episodes over a two-day period in January.
Rodgers won $50,000 for charity when he defeated Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary and astronaut Mark Kelly on the show in May 2015. His winnings were donated to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.
He opened up about his experience on the show and his excitement to host it while speaking to reporters in January (h/t Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com).
