    Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Begin Stint as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host on April 5

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 23, 2021

    ARCHIVO - La foto del 24 de enero de 2021 muestra a Aaron Rodgers, quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, quien envÃ­a un pase durante la final de la Conferencia Nacional ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay (AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Jeopardy! stage.

    The former Celebrity Jeopardy! champion will have his two-week run as guest host of Jeopardy! air April 5. 

    According to Gary Levin of USA Today, each guest host—a lineup that also includes Katie Couric and Dr. Oz as fill-ins for the late legendary host Alex Trebek—taped their 10 episodes over a two-day period in January. 

    Rodgers won $50,000 for charity when he defeated Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary and astronaut Mark Kelly on the show in May 2015. His winnings were donated to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer

    He opened up about his experience on the show and his excitement to host it while speaking to reporters in January (h/t Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com). 

    "The show has been so special to me over the years. It's been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years—6:00, watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can. When the opportunity came up in 2015 I mean that was a dream come true, it really was, to be on there, to get to meet Alex was just such a special moment, and we're all obviously sad about his passing. I've said it before I think when he passed, but there's this nostalgic connection to certain figures in our life based on our childhood and where we were at and the times we had those memories, it almost makes these people feel like family, like you know them."

    Related

      NFL, ESPN Reportedly Face '$1B Per Year' Gap in TV Rights Contract Talks

      NFL, ESPN Reportedly Face '$1B Per Year' Gap in TV Rights Contract Talks
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL, ESPN Reportedly Face '$1B Per Year' Gap in TV Rights Contract Talks

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Rodgers to Begin Stint as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host on April 5

      Aaron Rodgers to Begin Stint as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host on April 5
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Aaron Rodgers to Begin Stint as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host on April 5

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Rodgers to begin guest hosting "Jeopardy" for 10-show stint on April 5

      Aaron Rodgers to begin guest hosting "Jeopardy" for 10-show stint on April 5
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Aaron Rodgers to begin guest hosting "Jeopardy" for 10-show stint on April 5

      Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
      via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

      Cowboys Hope to Sign Dak

      Dallas 'optimistic' it will sign franchise QB to multiyear deal by March 9 (ESPN)

      Cowboys Hope to Sign Dak
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Cowboys Hope to Sign Dak

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report