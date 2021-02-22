Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Begin Stint as 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host on April 5

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Jeopardy! stage.

The former Celebrity Jeopardy! champion will have his two-week run as guest host of Jeopardy! air April 5.

According to Gary Levin of USA Today, each guest host—a lineup that also includes Katie Couric and Dr. Oz as fill-ins for the late legendary host Alex Trebek—taped their 10 episodes over a two-day period in January.

Rodgers won $50,000 for charity when he defeated Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary and astronaut Mark Kelly on the show in May 2015. His winnings were donated to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.

He opened up about his experience on the show and his excitement to host it while speaking to reporters in January (h/t Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com).