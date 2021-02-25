Fixing the NFL's Unsettled Quarterback Situations Entering 2021 Free Agency

9 of 9

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

In 2020, the Washington Football Team clinched a playoff berth with three different starting quarterbacks through the regular season and then employed a fourth in their wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Among the four, Washington has re-signed Taylor Heinicke, who started in the postseason game. The club can tender exclusive-rights free agent Kyle Allen, who's recovering from a dislocated ankle. Dwayne Haskins signed a reserve/future contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report's Tyler Conway), Alex Smith wants to play in 2021 but didn't specify a team.

Smith won the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year honor after a miraculous return from a life-threatening leg injury and subsequent infections that required 17 surgeries. Still, he's going into his age-37 term after throwing for just six touchdowns and eight interceptions on a deal with a $23.3 million cap hit in 2021.



Secondly, in an interview with Clay Skipper of GQ, Smith expressed that Washington's new coaching staff didn't fully embrace him in the team's plans after he had missed the entire 2019 campaign.

With a playoff-caliber roster, Washington should continue to lean on a veteran signal-caller who can stabilize the offense. At Smith's age, even at a reduced pay rate, he's a risky starter.

The Athletic's Michael Lombardi told VSiN host Patrick Meagher that Washington is "extremely interested" in Marcus Mariota, who has an $11.4 million cap hit with a $7.5 million escalator if he plays 60 percent of the snaps in 12 outings next season (h/t ESPN's John Keim).

Washington should allow Smith to chase opportunities elsewhere and go all-in on Mariota, who had a solid performance against the Los Angeles Chargers this past season, throwing for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception with 88 rushing yards and a score.



According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mariota's trade market has "dried up significantly." The Football Team should be able to acquire him in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

If Washington acquires the revitalized form of Mariota, it's a playoff-contending squad in 2021.

Projected 2021 salary-cap space and player contracts courtesy of Over The Cap.