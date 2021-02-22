Raiders Trade Rumors: Derek Carr Likely to Return, Marcus Mariota Set to Exit

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly planning to keep Derek Carr around in 2021, while Marcus Mariota could be on the move since there is "enough interest" in him from teams around the league.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided the update Monday.

"[Carr] is in the Raiders' plans for the 2021 season," Rapoport said. "That is my understanding, and I'd be frankly surprised at this point if that changes."

Carr started all 16 games for the Raiders in 2021, and Mariota appeared just once, when Carr went down in Week 15. But the backup's performance was impressive. He threw for 226 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 88 yards and another score before falling to the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime.

The 29-year-old Carr has appeared in all but two regular-season games for the Raiders since being selected by the team in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Last season, he threw for a career-high 4,103 yards with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Rapoport reported Feb. 9 that teams were interested in trading for both Raiders quarterbacks heading into the new league year. A day later, Carr's brother, David Carr, said on NFL Network that several teams had made offers for Derek but "have all been told no" (h/t James Palmer of NFL Network).

While there's reportedly some stability for Carr heading into the offseason, interest in Mariota may indicate that the 27-year-old could be in a position to work his way back into a starting role.

The No. 2 pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2015 started for four seasons before he was benched for Ryan Tannehill in 2019. He signed a two-year deal with the Raiders last March.