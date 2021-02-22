Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-Year Deal a 'Statue Contract,' Per Padres GM AJ Preller

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. officially announced the shortstop's 14-year, $340 million contract extension on Monday.

During that press conference, general manager AJ Preller referred to it as a "statue contract," the sort of deal that could keep Tatis in San Diego long enough to one day have his own statue at the ballpark like club legends Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman:

During the press conference, Tatis said his goal is to grow the game for the next generation of young athletes:

