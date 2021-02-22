    Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-Year Deal a 'Statue Contract,' Per Padres GM AJ Preller

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. throws to first for the out on Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series in Arlington, Texas. Tatis has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the shortstop with the Padres until he's 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    The San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. officially announced the shortstop's 14-year, $340 million contract extension on Monday. 

    During that press conference, general manager AJ Preller referred to it as a "statue contract," the sort of deal that could keep Tatis in San Diego long enough to one day have his own statue at the ballpark like club legends Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman:

    During the press conference, Tatis said his goal is to grow the game for the next generation of young athletes:

                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

