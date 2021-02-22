    Mike Trout Says Angels' Playoff Drought 'Has Definitely Weighed on Me'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021
    Alerted 51m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout reacts after flying out to Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Mike Trout is the best player of his generation, but there's a major blight on his otherwise impressive resume—he hasn't been to the postseason since 2014. 

    The Los Angeles Angels outfielder told reporters on Monday he's more than ready to end that drought. 

    "It's definitely weighed on me. I hear it every year," he said. "The only way to change that is get to the playoffs. I'm tired of hearing, 'Hey, Mike, is adding this guy or that guy gonna get you to playoffs?'"

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mike Trout eager to end the Angels playoff drought

      Mike Trout eager to end the Angels playoff drought
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Mike Trout eager to end the Angels playoff drought

      Jeff Fletcher
      via Daily News

      Mike Trout wants to break his postseason drought

      Mike Trout wants to break his postseason drought
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Mike Trout wants to break his postseason drought

      Halos Heaven
      via Halos Heaven

      Cespedes Plots Comeback After Bizarre Mets Ending

      Cespedes Plots Comeback After Bizarre Mets Ending
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Cespedes Plots Comeback After Bizarre Mets Ending

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      The Path That Led to Fernando Tatis' Big Extension

      The Path That Led to Fernando Tatis' Big Extension
      MLB logo
      MLB

      The Path That Led to Fernando Tatis' Big Extension

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com