Mike Trout Says Angels' Playoff Drought 'Has Definitely Weighed on Me'

Mike Trout is the best player of his generation, but there's a major blight on his otherwise impressive resume—he hasn't been to the postseason since 2014.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder told reporters on Monday he's more than ready to end that drought.

"It's definitely weighed on me. I hear it every year," he said. "The only way to change that is get to the playoffs. I'm tired of hearing, 'Hey, Mike, is adding this guy or that guy gonna get you to playoffs?'"

