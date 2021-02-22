Giants' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Giants took positive steps in 2021, though they fell short of claiming the NFC East title.

New head coach Joe Judge had his squad playing competitively after a slow start to the season, while defensive coordinator Patrick Graham helped produce a defense that would have been a major problem for playoff opponents had New York gotten there.

With star running back Saquon Barkley set to return in 2021, the Giants appear to be trending in the right direction. However, New York will need to take some positive steps in the offseason to be anything more than just a contender in a weak division.

Navigating the offseason could be a challenge for general manager Dave Gettleman too, as New York is projected to be more than $1 million over the salary cap. Creating some wiggle room will be the first step in a successful Giants offseason. We will examine three other keys to one here.