Giants' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason
The New York Giants took positive steps in 2021, though they fell short of claiming the NFC East title.
New head coach Joe Judge had his squad playing competitively after a slow start to the season, while defensive coordinator Patrick Graham helped produce a defense that would have been a major problem for playoff opponents had New York gotten there.
With star running back Saquon Barkley set to return in 2021, the Giants appear to be trending in the right direction. However, New York will need to take some positive steps in the offseason to be anything more than just a contender in a weak division.
Navigating the offseason could be a challenge for general manager Dave Gettleman too, as New York is projected to be more than $1 million over the salary cap. Creating some wiggle room will be the first step in a successful Giants offseason. We will examine three other keys to one here.
Determine the Future of Leonard Williams
One of the biggest challenges Gettleman faces involves the future of defensive lineman Leonard Williams. The Giants traded for Williams two seasons ago then used the franchise tag on him last offseason. In short, Gettleman and New York have invested a lot into the former USC standout.
They were rewarded with a strong 2020 campaign, as Williams finished with 11.5 sacks and 42 quarterback pressures.
Where does New York go from here with Williams? The answer to that question will play a huge role in what else the Giants can and must do this offseason.
Given New York's cap situation, using the tag on Williams for a second time is pretty much off the table. Doing so would require a 20 percent raise on his 2020 tag value, costing the Giants roughly $19.35 million.
Giving Williams a long-term contract would be ideal, though that would likely require clearing a considerable amount of cap room. Letting Williams walk could be the best option financially, but it would create a glaring need along the defensive front.
Determine the Futures of Nate Solder and Kevin Zeitler
Clearing cap space may involve parting with a pair of offensive linemen. There will be a decision to make involving left tackle Nate Solder, who opted out of the 2020 season. Solder signed a four-year, $62 million deal in 2018 and hasn't exactly lived up to his contract.
Solder still has $10 million in dead money on his agreement, but cutting him would save more than $6 million on the cap.
The Giants also must determine the future of guard Kevin Zeitler. While he has performed at a higher level than Solder, he still hasn't been a Pro Bowl presence along the offensive line. Zeitler will turn 31 in March and is entering the final year of his contract. Parting with him would save $12 million on the 2021 cap.
This means that New York could generate roughly $18 million in additional cap space by moving on from both Solder and Zeitler. But that would leave the Giants searching for additional answers along the offensive line.
The Giants appear to have their left tackle of the future in Andrew Thomas, so the biggest O-line question mark would reside on the interior.
Find a Legitimate No. 1 Receiver
If the Giants can create some cap space, it would be wise to finally get a No. 1 receiver for young quarterback Daniel Jones. New York has several capable pass-catchers on the roster, but there isn't a legitimate top option among the bunch.
Darius Slayton led the Giants with just 751 receiving yards in 2020.
Chasing a wideout like Kenny Golladay or Allen Robinson II could be on the table, though as previously mentioned, it won't be an option without additional cap room.
New York may also be inclined to target a wideout with the 11th pick in the draft. Grabbing a prospect like LSU's Ja'Marr Chase or Alabama's DeVonta Smith could go a long way toward unlocking Jones' potential as a passer.
Regardless of how the Giants go about it, adding a true No. 1 wideout to the offense must be an offseason priority. If New York hopes to make the postseason in 2021, its offense must be able to keep up with its promising defense.
