49ers' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers took a step back in 2020, going from Super Bowl runners-up to a 6-10 campaign. However, fans shouldn't be too discouraged about the team's future, as injuries were largely responsible for the sudden decline.

With players like Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Richard Sherman and Jimmy Garoppolo out for extended periods of time, San Francisco's Super Bowl-caliber roster simply wasn't together much of the time.

The 49ers can get back to contention in 2021, but it's going to take a successful offseason to get there. Fortunately, San Francisco is armed with more than $17.1 million in projected salary-cap space, per Spotrac, and can afford to make moves to get where it wants to be.

Here we'll examine three keys to a successful 49ers offseason