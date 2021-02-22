Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans GM 'Categorically Opposed' to Trading QB

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Deshaun Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and just 25 years old, so it's not exactly a surprise the Houston Texans aren't interested in trading him even if he would like out.

"Houston is not only not interested in trading Watson but also not interested in listening to offers for him," Peter King wrote in his Football Morning in America column. "At least two teams have given offers to Houston and gotten zero feedback. Like, no reaction, no 'We'll get back to you.' Nothing."

King noted general manager Nick Caserio is "categorically opposed to trading Watson, period."

There has already been plenty of quarterback movement this offseason, but Watson is the biggest storyline.

He could be the franchise signal-caller for a decade for any team that trades for him, and he led the league with 4,823 passing yards in 2020 while being named to his third straight Pro Bowl. He is also one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL and can hurt defenses both as a runner and by keeping the play alive in the pocket.

The skill set on the field isn't the question in Houston.

Jayson Jenks, Aaron Reiss and Mike Sando of The Athletic reported Watson was "angry" about the trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2020 campaign. The move "represented the first major crack in the relationship between him and the team."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Watson was "furious" with the decision to hire Caserio and was upset he was not involved in the decision-making process even though he was told he would be as the franchise quarterback.

Schefter also reported the Clemson product formally requested a trade.

For now, though, it appears as if the Texans are not interested in fulfilling that request.