Deion Sanders: Troy Aikman 'Brought Me to Tears' by Showing Up for JSU Debut

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Deion Sanders wasn't the only member of Dallas Cowboys royalty on hand for Jackson State's 53-0 blowout win over Edward Waters College on Sunday.

Troy Aikman came to support Sanders in the latter's coaching debut with Jackson State.

"My man @troyaikman showed up to Veterans Memorial Stadium to watch some @gojsutigersfb today and brought me to tears that he would come to support me and my dream after a difficult week regarding weather in Texas & Mississippi," the Hall of Fame cornerback wrote on Instagram.

Sanders and Aikman were teammates in Dallas from 1995 through 1999 and won a Super Bowl together during the 1995 campaign.

Sunday wasn't all good news for Sanders, as he told reporters his belongings were stolen from the locker room. However, a school official told Nick Niehaus of WAPT the items were found after the coach's press conference.

Sanders explained the situation on Twitter:

On the field, Jackson State looked ready to answer any questions about whether Sanders will succeed as a head coach.