    Deion Sanders: Troy Aikman 'Brought Me to Tears' by Showing Up for JSU Debut

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders's collegiate head coaching debut. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

    Deion Sanders wasn't the only member of Dallas Cowboys royalty on hand for Jackson State's 53-0 blowout win over Edward Waters College on Sunday.

    Troy Aikman came to support Sanders in the latter's coaching debut with Jackson State.

    "My man @troyaikman showed up to Veterans Memorial Stadium to watch some @gojsutigersfb today and brought me to tears that he would come to support me and my dream after a difficult week regarding weather in Texas & Mississippi," the Hall of Fame cornerback wrote on Instagram.

    Sanders and Aikman were teammates in Dallas from 1995 through 1999 and won a Super Bowl together during the 1995 campaign.

    Sunday wasn't all good news for Sanders, as he told reporters his belongings were stolen from the locker room. However, a school official told Nick Niehaus of WAPT the items were found after the coach's press conference.

    Sanders explained the situation on Twitter:

    Video Play Button
    On the field, Jackson State looked ready to answer any questions about whether Sanders will succeed as a head coach.

