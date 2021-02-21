    Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Brittany Matthews Announce Birth of Daughter Sterling

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 21, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes watches from the sideline during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Patrick Mahomes missed out on a second Lombardi Trophy, but two weeks after the championship, he got something else he'd been looking forward to since September.

    Mahomes posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday announcing the birth of his first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. He and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, announced in September that they were expecting their first child and revealed in October they would be having a daughter.

    The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told reporters leading up to the Super Bowl that the due date for the baby was "coming up pretty quickly," but he was hoping the family would "wait till maybe a few weeks after game." 

    The new father got his wish.  

