Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Brittany Matthews Announce Birth of Daughter Sterling

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes missed out on a second Lombardi Trophy, but two weeks after the championship, he got something else he'd been looking forward to since September.

Mahomes posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday announcing the birth of his first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. He and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, announced in September that they were expecting their first child and revealed in October they would be having a daughter.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told reporters leading up to the Super Bowl that the due date for the baby was "coming up pretty quickly," but he was hoping the family would "wait till maybe a few weeks after game."

The new father got his wish.