Naomi Osaka Posts Video with Australian Open Trophy After Win vs. Jennifer Brady

Hamish Blair/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka is a whole vibe right now.

The 23-year-old superstar won her second Australian Open this weekend and her fourth Grand Slam title overall, and celebrated with the trophy and a shirt featuring the Los Angeles Lakers—the defending NBA champions—on social media Sunday (warning: NSFW lyrics):

Osaka is tennis' next great star. When she beat Serena Williams in the Australian Open semifinals, it felt like something of a passing of the torch. And Osaka has grown comfortable with the rising expectations.

"The funny thing is, I don't look at expectations as a burden anymore," she told reporters Saturday. "I feel like I'm at the point now where it's something that I've worked for. Like, people wouldn't expect things from me if I hadn't done things prior, if that makes sense."

Those expectations are becoming sky high. Osaka seems up for the challenge.