    Naomi Osaka Posts Video with Australian Open Trophy After Win vs. Jennifer Brady

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2021

    Japan's Naomi Osaka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup during a photo shoot at Government House the day after defeating United States Jennifer Brady in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    Hamish Blair/Associated Press

    Naomi Osaka is a whole vibe right now. 

    The 23-year-old superstar won her second Australian Open this weekend and her fourth Grand Slam title overall, and celebrated with the trophy and a shirt featuring the Los Angeles Lakers—the defending NBA champions—on social media Sunday (warning: NSFW lyrics):

    Osaka is tennis' next great star. When she beat Serena Williams in the Australian Open semifinals, it felt like something of a passing of the torch. And Osaka has grown comfortable with the rising expectations.

    "The funny thing is, I don't look at expectations as a burden anymore," she told reporters Saturday. "I feel like I'm at the point now where it's something that I've worked for. Like, people wouldn't expect things from me if I hadn't done things prior, if that makes sense."

    Those expectations are becoming sky high. Osaka seems up for the challenge.

