NASCAR at Daytona Road Course 2021 Results: Christopher Bell Gets 1st Career Win

In the first official NASCAR road course race of the year, Christopher Bell earned his first Cup Series win at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

Bell defeated Joey Logano by 2.119 seconds for the win.

With Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Bell, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott battling with six laps remaining, Keselowski, Elliott and Hamlin got tangled up.

The race, which took the place of the canceled road course race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, came nearly two weeks after an exhibition outing on the road course, where defending Cup Series champion Elliott got into a last-lap wreck with Ryan Blaney to pave the way for Kyle Busch's victory.

Elliott had another strong outing Sunday, when he was named the winner of Stage 1.

Hamlin, who fell to Elliott by .202 seconds in last year's road race at Daytona, got his revenge in the second stage, overtaking Joey Logano and Elliott, who outraced him in the first stage, to take a lead over Kurt Busch heading into the final 35 laps.

Michael McDowell, who won his first-ever Daytona 500 one week ago in a rain-delayed, wreck-filled affair, finished eighth Sunday after a tough start.

Leaderboard (via NASCAR.com)

1. Christopher Bell

2. Joey Logano

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Kurt Busch

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Kevin Harvick

7. AJ Allmendinger

8. Michael McDowell

9. Ryan Preece

10. Alex Bowman

Next up on the calendar is the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the close of NASCAR's three-week residency in the state of Florida. That race gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.